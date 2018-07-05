Report: Nothing imminent with Sweezy, Seahawks

While a reunion between the Seattle Seahawks and guard J.R. Sweezy may happen down the road, it doesn't appear the sides are close to a deal, the Seattle Times reported.

Sweezy visited the Seahawks earlier this week and reportedly took a physical, but nothing is "imminent" on the contract front, according to the newspaper.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released Sweezy last week, cutting him loose after two seasons.

Sweezy left Seattle to sign a five-year, $32.5 million deal with Tampa Bay in 2016.

The Seahawks picked Sweezy in the seventh round of the 2012 NFL Draft, and they converted him from defensive tackle to the offensive line. He made 49 starts in his four seasons with Seattle.

Back problems prevented the 6-foot-5, 298-pound Sweezy from playing in 2016, and he finished the 2017 season on injured reserve with a broken leg after starting 14 games for Tampa Bay that season.