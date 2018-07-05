Oakland Raiders' Gareon Conley sues woman who accused him of rape

Oakland Raiders cornerback Gareon Conley filed a lawsuit against the woman who accused him of rape just before the 2017 NFL Draft.

Conley's lawsuit, which was filed on Monday, claimed that the accusation of the woman affected his draft position, "costing him millions of dollars" and endorsements -- "including a contract with Nike."

The rape allegation was brought before a grand jury in July 2017, but no charges were filed against Conley.

A second-team All-Big Ten selection out of Ohio State in 2016, NFLDraftScout.com ranked Conley second among cornerbacks and 22nd overall among prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Despite pending accusations, the Raiders selected Conley with the 24th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Per Conley's lawsuit, he claims that the woman "instituted and continued the criminal prosecution of Conley with malice ... because she was upset that Conley refused to have sex with her, or to position her to be able to squeeze a pay-off from Conley, or both."

Conley is demanding compensatory damages of no less than $25,000.

The 23-year-old Conley sustained a shin injury in minicamp last year. He finished with seven tackles while playing in two games last season.