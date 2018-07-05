New York Giants' Janoris Jenkins breaks silence on death in his home

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins made his first public statements since a dead body was discovered at his New Jersey home.

Jenkins posted a statement on social media expressing regret for the loss of his friend, Roosevelt Rene, whose body was found at the player's house in Fair Lawn, N.J., on June 26.

William H. Jenkins Jr., the older brother of Janoris, has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in the death of Rene, who also went by the name of Trypps Beats.

"With Regret and sadness I wish to inform the fans, and the public a good friend of mine Roosevelt Rene a.k.a Trypps Beats was found dead at my place of residence," Jenkins wrote on his Instagram account. "Trypps was a good friend and we were collaborating on music production together. It truly hurts my heart to know he passed away.

"At the time of the incident I was in Florida preparing to finish off my promotional tour. As this is an ongoing incident, I cannot answer any questions related to the investigation. I am praying for Roosevelt and his family."

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said Rene, 25, was a Jenkins family friend who had been living at the Pro Bowl cornerback's house.

William Jenkins, who was detained by sheriff's deputies on an alleged parole violation before he was placed in custody in Ontario County, N.Y., could be sentenced to 10 to 30 years in prison if convicted on the manslaughter charge.

Police and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office are investigating the death as a possible strangulation/suffocation incident.

Jenkins' home is located about 10 miles north of MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.