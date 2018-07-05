Jared Allen shares pass-rushing tips with Titans

Former NFL star Jared Allen accepted Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel's invitation to share some tricks of the trade with his team's pass rushers.

Allen, who moved to Nashville (Tenn.) last year, collected 136 sacks during his 12-year career with the Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers. The five-time Pro Bowl selection led the NFL in sacks in both 2007 and 2011, with 22 being recorded in the latter year.

"Anything we can get around our players that can help us, great," Vrabel said, via the team's website. "Having an idea of things he could do to help our team and to help our players, we were able to get him out here and work with some guys in the Phase 2 program where a lot of that is individual drills and position specific development.

"The more he can be around here and working with one or two guys, I think that is key, trying to do things to help our players improve."

Linebacker Derrick Morgan, who led the team with 7.5 sacks last season, said he appreciated the 36-year-old Allen making the time to help the club.

"He moved to the area and wanted to talk pass rush, so why not from one of the all-time greats?" the 29-year-old Morgan said of Allen. "We looked at some film from last year, and he was able to break down things and critique different techniques. I learned a lot from him in 60 minutes."

Morgan and the rest of the Titans will have an opportunity to show precisely how much they learned when the team reports to training camp later this month.