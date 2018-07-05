Home / Sports News / NFL

Jaguars' Fournette rushes to aid LSU student with tuition

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 5, 2018 at 1:22 PM
Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette offered to pick up the tab for a student who was having trouble paying for her final year at LSU.

Fournette, who finished his collegiate career as the Tigers' fourth-leading rusher, caught wind of Jhane Lowsoo's troubles after she posted the following on Twitter:

"I have 2 come out of pocket to pay for my senior year," she wrote. "It's 10k for the entire year! I currently work 2jobs for the other 5k! $1, $5 ANYTHING HELPS! I've come too far to stop here! Thank you everyone! Plz RT! Please support my GoFundMe campaign: https://www.gofundme.com/please-help-me-pay-4-my-last-year? ... @gofundme"

Lowsoo told the Sporting News that a financial aid program in Louisiana stopped covering the balance.

Fournette was quick to come to her aid, writing, "Looka my dawg dm me yo number I'll pay the rest for you ........"

The 23-year-old Fournette rushed for 3,830 yards and 40 touchdowns during his three-year career at LSU before being selected by the Jaguars with the fourth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Fournette rushed for 1,040 yards and nine touchdowns and had 32 receptions for 302 yards and a score in 13 games for the Jaguars, who advanced to the AFC Championship Game before falling to the New England Patriots.

