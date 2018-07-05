Brady shares video of encounter with bear

Tom Brady had an unexpected encounter with a bear, and we're not talking about a member of the Chicago football team.

The New England Patriots quarterback shared an Instagram video on Wednesday of an actual bear at the edge of the woods during his trip to Montana.

"There's a bear!" whispered a wide-eyed Brady, who was a safe distance away from the animal before it wandered off.

Brady was in Montana with other members of his family celebrating his mother's birthday.

The 40-year-old Brady will have another encounter with a bear -- several of them, actually -- in Week 7 when the Patriots visit Soldier Field in Chicago.