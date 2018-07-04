Nelson, Barkley top 'Madden NFL 19' rookie ratings

July 4 (UPI) -- Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley are the highest-rated rookies on Madden NFL 19.

The Electronic Arts video game announced the ratings for the 2018 rookie class on Tuesday. Nelson is an 83 overall. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound offensive lineman has a 97 strength rating, only outdone in the game by Ndamukong Suh. Nelson also has an 85 rating as a run blocker and an 82 as a pass blocker.

Barkley is an 82 overall. He has 92 speed and 93 acceleration. The Penn State product also has an 83 trucking rating, 83 stiff arm, 86 spin and 91 juke. Barkley is the second-highest rated rookie in the game.

Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, received an 81 ranking. Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith joined the Cleveland Browns quarterback as the third-highest rated rookies in the game. Mayfield's attributes include 81 speed, 88 throw on the run, accuracy in the 80s in accuracy and 95 throw power.

Smith received an 88 tackle rating and 87 hit power. He also has 89 speed, 91 acceleration, 88 agility, 89 pursuit and 80 in zone coverage.

Denver Broncos defensive end Bradley Chubb rounds out the Top 5 rated rookies. He received an 80 overall. Chub sports an 83 speed, 91 strength and an 85 finesse move.

After Mayfield, Lamar Jackson, Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold and Josh Allen round out the Top 5 rated rookie quarterbacks. Jackson's 91 speed makes him the fastest quarterback in the game. He also has a 93 ball carrier vision, 86 spin, 89 juke and 94 throw power. Allen ranks as the strongest passer in the game with 99 throw power.

Derrius Guice, Ronald Jones II, Sony Michel and Nick Chubb rank in the Top 5 for rookie running backs. Jones' 93 speed is the highest among rookie running backs. Chubb's 85 strength is the highest among rookie rushers.

Carolina Panthers pass catcher D.J. Moore is the highest-rated rookie wide receiver in the game at 77 overall. Calvin Ridley, Dante Pettis, Courtland Sutton and Anthony Miller round out the Top 5 rookie wide receivers. Ridley's 93 speed ties him with Jones and is the fastest among rookie wide receivers.

Derwin James, Denzel Ward and Vita Vea join Smith and Chubb in the Top 5 for highest rating among rookie defenders. James' 90 hit power is the best among rookies. Ward has 95 speed and 95 agility. Vea has a 97 strength rating.

Madden NFL 19 released the top-rated players in the game on June 27. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Denver Broncos star Von Miller, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski each received 99 overall ratings.

Madden NFL 19 is set for an Aug. 10 release date.