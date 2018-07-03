Home / Sports News / NFL

Los Angeles Rams OL Jamon Brown hit with two-game suspension

By The Sports Xchange  |  July 3, 2018 at 7:18 PM
Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Jamon Brown was suspended two games for violating the league's policy on substance abuse, the NFL announced Tuesday.

Brown will have to sit out the 2018 regular-season opener at the Oakland Raiders and a home game versus the Arizona Cardinals. He will be eligible to return to the Rams' active roster on Sept. 17.

The 6-foot-4, 340-pound Brown will be eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games.

A third-round pick of the Rams in the 2015 NFL Draft, Brown started all 16 games at right guard for the Rams last season.

Brown started nine games at both guard positions in his rookie campaign before going on season-ending injured reserve in mid-November. He appeared in 11 games (five starts) in 2016.

Last season, Brown was part of a unit that paved the way for Rams running back Todd Gurley to score an NFL-best 19 touchdowns while amassing 2,093 yards from scrimmage.

