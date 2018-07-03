Houston Texans planning TE-by-committee approach

The Houston Texans plan to use a number of tight ends to make up for the loss of C.J. Fiedorowicz.

Fiedorowicz was limited to just five games after sustaining three concussions last season. The 26-year-old elected to retire once the campaign came to an end.

The Texans have seven players at the position on their current roster, and tight ends coach Tim Kelly said he won't be shy about getting what he can from the lot.

"I think they all have different strengths and weaknesses that they have to work on," Kelly said, via the Houston Chronicle. "As far as replacing anybody, I don't know if one person is going to do it. I think it will be more of a collective effort. But again, if you look at the tight ends and how they played last year, it's more of a collective group, even when C.J. was in the room."

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Stephen Anderson fits the bill as a change-of-pace H-back and had 25 receptions for 342 yards and one score. Ryan Griffin has served primarily as a receiving tight end and had 13 catches for 158 yards and a touchdown last season.

MyCole Pruitt, Matt Lengel and Jevoni Robinson are also in the mix to go along with draft picks Jordan Akins (Central Florida) and Jordan Thomas (Mississippi State).

A 2014 third-round pick out of Iowa, Fiedorowicz finished with 14 receptions for 127 yards last season. He was coming off his best season as a pro with 54 catches for 559 yards and four touchdowns in 2016.