Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. flashes moves in workout video

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. showed no signs of an ankle injury that ended his 2017 season in a workout video posted Tuesday on social media.

Beckham appeared to be 100 percent recovered from last year's ankle surgery during the video featuring a one-on-one drill that was featured on the account of his agents, Exos Sports.

Lining up against an unidentified player at UCLA, Beckham faked a move left before making a sharp cut to the right, leaving the defender behind him.

For good measure, Beckham topped off the play with an acrobatic catch, reaching up with his right arm and snatching the ball with a backhanded grab.

"Okay then @OBJ_3," Exos Sports wrote on the posting.

Beckham is seeking a new contract that will make him the highest-paid wideout in the NFL. The one snag for the Giants, according to media reports, is that team officials want to see Beckham healthy and on the field.

That appeared to be the reason for Tuesday's Twitter posting. Beckham retweeted the post with the caption: "We just keep workin."

We just keep workin. https://t.co/IEIB03WL2P — Odell Beckham Jr (@OBJ_3) July 3, 2018

A three-time Pro Bowler, Beckham insisted he would not stay away from training camp, telling SNY last month that there will be "no holdout."

However, a source close to Beckham's camp told the website that not attending camp remains an option if contract negotiations between the sides lag.

Limited to four games last season, Beckham's impact on the offense was noticeable in his absence. The Giants slumped to a 3-13 record while their offense ranked 31st in the league in scoring at 15.4 points per game.

Beckham has 313 catches for 4,424 yards with 38 touchdowns in four seasons with the Giants. He was named the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year.