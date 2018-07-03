Cutler says he is 'probably' retired from football

Jay Cutler initially announced his retirement last year and was set to begin a career in broadcasting before an opportunity arose with the Miami Dolphins.

Now with a healthy Ryan Tannehill back under center in Miami, Cutler was questioned about his future on "Very Cavallari," his wife's reality television show. When she asked if he's 100 percent done with football, Cutler stopped short of saying he is definitely retired.

"I mean, I can't say 100 (percent). Probably," the 35-year-old Cutler said.

Kristin Cavallari asked the follow-up question of when he'll know for sure if he's retired.

"September," Cutler answered.

That response didn't appear to sit well with Cavallari, who previously posted on Instagram that she's no fan of this "football (expletive)."

"You have to realize how many sacrifices I have made over the eight football seasons we've been together," she said. "You need to support what I have going on. This is my football. This is my turn."

Cutler's turn in the NFL likely has passed after last season's performance in Miami, with which he signed a one-year, $10 million contract. He threw for 19 touchdowns with 14 interceptions and posted a 6-8 record in games he started for the Dolphins last season.

Selected with the 11th pick of the first round in the 2006 NFL Draft out of Vanderbilt by Denver, Cutler played three seasons for the Broncos before being traded to the Chicago Bears, for whom he played eight seasons.

Cutler has played 153 NFL games in his career, all as a starter, and compiled a 74-79 record. He completed 3,048 passes for 4,920 yards and 227 touchdowns with 160 interceptions.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2008, Cutler holds 14 franchise records with the Bears.