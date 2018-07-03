Bills RB McCoy: 'I have more to prove'

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy remains motivated despite rushing up on his 30th birthday next week.

"I have more to prove," McCoy said, via PennLive.com. "It's just like, 'How long can he do it? How long can he keep being productive?' And that drives me. It really does."

McCoy eclipsed the 10,000 career yards milestone last season and has his eyes set on 12,000. He has even coined a new hashtag on social media in regard to the goal: "#12KUpNext."

One step that McCoy has made toward that goal is addressing his diet.

"I think I've tightened up on my diet. The easy thing is putting the weight on, it's hard to get it off, being in my 10th year," McCoy said.

McCoy rushed for 1,138 yards with six touchdowns in 16 games last season. He also had 59 receptions for 448 yards with two scores.

His job might be more difficult this season after the departures of offensive linemen Eric Wood and Richie Incognito.

Wood was released with an injury settlement after starting all 16 regular-season games in 2017 as well as an AFC wild-card loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Wood started all 120 games he has played with Buffalo.

Incognito, who is a four-time Pro Bowl guard, announced this year that he was retiring after 11 seasons in the NFL, the last three with the Bills.