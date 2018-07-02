New York Jets LBs coach: Darron Lee sees things faster

New York Jets linebacker Darron Lee is going to have added responsibilities this season.

Lee, who was the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, showed promise during his transition to inside linebacker last season. So much so that the 23-year-old will be calling the defensive signals for the team this season.

"He can be as good as he wants to be," Jets linebackers coach Mike Caldwell said, via the New York Daily News. "He has all the tools. He's getting better by being able to see things faster. His eyes are better. He's just learning the game. Coming from college, it took him a while to understand the professional game. He's done a good job of finding his niche."

Lee, who told NJ.com earlier this offseason that he desires to reach the Pro Bowl this season, recorded 94 tackles and three sacks and two forced fumbles in 15 games in 2017. He has collected 167 tackles and four sacks during his two years with the Jets.

"I'm a lot more comfortable," Lee said earlier this spring, per the New York Daily News. "I know the insides and outs of this playbook ... That stepping stone of learning and knowing what you got to do is pretty much over with. I'm comfortable."