Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods see 'special' offense with Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receivers Brandin Cooks and Robert Woods see the team's potent offense getting even better this season.

The Rams led the league in scoring at 29.9 points per game during Rams head coach Sean McVay's first year with quarterback Jared Goff. They won a division title for the first time since 2003 and are the first team in the Super Bowl era to go from last to first in scoring in consecutive years.

Cooks was acquired from the New England Patriots and effectively replaces the departed Sammy Watkins, who signed with the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Coming here from a distance, you knew this offense was special," the 24-year-old Cooks said, per the Los Angeles Times. "You always wonder why. And now, you get here and you're finding out all the reasons why that's the case. It's great to be able to come in here and have some freshness to it.

"It makes you want to learn more and become a better player."

Cooks led the Patriots in offensive snaps (92.7 percent), targets (114), receptions (65), yards (1,082), yards per catch (16.6), and touchdowns (seven) last season.

Woods had 56 receptions for a career-best 781 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games in 2017 after signing a five-year, $34 million contract.

"It's how can we improve in other ways just to be ready for the season," the 26-year-old Woods said. "We've got it. We're loaded up and just fine-tuning."