49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo surges past Tom Brady in jersey sales

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo recently gained the advantage over former teammate Tom Brady in one regard.

Garoppolo occupied the No. 2 spot for jerseys sold from April 1-June 23, per NFLShop.com. He resided one spot behind New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley, who also held the top position in the DICK'S Sporting Goods list released last month.

The 26-year-old Garoppolo did not register in the Top 10 of the DICK'S Sporting Goods list.

Expectations are high from both the 49ers and fans alike for Garoppolo, who signed a five-year deal worth $137.5 million during the offseason. He threw for 1,560 yards and seven touchdowns to lead San Francisco to a 5-0 mark as a starter.

Brady, who was Garoppolo's former teammate in New England, resides behind Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz for fourth on the list in jersey sales. Brady, however, can hold his head high given a resume that features five Super Bowl titles and three NFL Most Valuable Player Awards.

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield is listed fifth, followed by Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles of the Eagles, New York Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold and Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott finished ninth and 10th, respectively.