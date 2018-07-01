Packers hope deal for Rodgers is completed 'soon'

The Green Bay Packers have been working on a new contract for superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers and it may not be long before it's done.

"He's healthy. We hope to soon have a contract extension," Packers team president Mark Murphy told a Milwaukee radio station earlier this week.

Rodgers is expected to receive a deal that will make him the league's highest-paid player. He signed a five-year extension worth $110 million in 2013.

The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player and six-time Pro Bowl selection is scheduled to make $20.9 million in 2018 and $21.1 million in 2019.

However, those numbers pale in comparison to the contract recently signed by Atlanta's Matt Ryan -- a five-year, $150 million deal with $100 million guaranteed. Indeed, Rodgers' salary now ranks 10th among quarterbacks.

The 34-year-old Rodgers is coming off an injury-shortened 2017 season. He sustained a broken right collarbone that sidelined him for eight weeks, returned for one game and then was placed on injured reserve.

Rodgers passed for 1,675 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions over seven games in 2017, his 13th season in the NFL.

He ranks second all-time in franchise history in passing yards (38,502) and touchdowns thrown (313), trailing only the legendary Brett Favre in both categories (61,655 and 442, respectively).