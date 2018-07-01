New York Giants' Ereck Flowers may win starting RT job

Ereck Flowers looks to have the advantage for the New York Giants' starting right tackle job.

Flowers and Chad Wheeler are competing against each other, but Flowers lined up for all of the first-team reps during mandatory minicamp and three other offseason practices that the media was allowed to watch.

It is a contract year for Flowers, a 2015 first-round draft pick who was not given a fifth-year option. He skipped some of the team's offseason program after being replaced by Nate Solder as the starting left tackle.

Wheeler played in 11 games as a rookie at right tackle last season, including five starts. He could become the backup at left and right tackle if he does not win the starting job.

"I'll never lose that chip on my shoulder [after] being undrafted," Wheeler said, according to NJ.com. "The anxiety has gone down, I guess. It's a little more of a flow state of mind. I'm living in the moment. You think too much when you are a rookie about your future or your past."