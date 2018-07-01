Miami Dolphins' Cameron Wake willing to accept role with fewer snaps

Miami Dolphins defensive end Cameron Wake has registered double-digit sack totals on five occasions during his NFL career, including each of the last two seasons.

While those totals are impressive, the five-time Pro Bowl selection saw his percentage of the team's defensive snaps limited to just 51.1 in 2016 and 58.3 the following year.

Individual statistics aside, Wake insists he's willing to play whatever role is asked of him by the Dolphins.

"Could I play every down? Obviously, yes, I've shown that," the 36-year-old Wake said, via the Palm Beach Post. "Is that in the best interest of the team? Is that in the best interest of myself? Question mark.

"I don't have this 'Everybody look at me. I must be the starter.' That's not my mentality. I want to do whatever is going to help the entirety of the team, the entirety of the defense. So, if it means me being a third-down guy, let's do it. If it means I have to start and play every down, I'll take that role on, too."

Wake is entering the final season of a two-year contract with the Dolphins. He can earn up to $18 million if he plays 55 percent of the Dolphins' snaps between the 2017 and 2018 campaigns.

The 6-foot-3, 263-pound Wake collected 10.5 sacks and had 36 tackles in 2017.

"I feel as good as I've ever felt," Wake said. "But as you get closer to tapping out, as you battle Father Time, you have to do as much as you can as far as wisdom of the game. To be able to play at 36 and have that wisdom, you can be successful. I'm looking forward to it."

Wake has 92 sacks for his career, leaving him second only to Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor in franchise history.

Wake has played in at least 14 games in all but one season since beginning his NFL career in 2009 out of Penn State.