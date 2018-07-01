Los Angeles Chargers impressed with first-round pick Derwin James

The Los Angeles Chargers are impressed with first-round draft pick Derwin James.

James, a safety, was taken with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said James has done everything they have expected of him during the team's offseason program.

"For the most part, he's had an outstanding spring," Lynn said recently, according to ESPN. "We've put a lot on his plate. He's taken more reps of any [defensive back] on the team right now, and I think in the situations we've put him in he's handled very well."

Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley agreed.

"We're trying to get him to see what he does well, what his skill set is like," Bradley said, via ESPN. "What I love about him, even though he might be burdened mentally, it doesn't slow his game speed down. He still plays fast."

The Chargers drafted James hoping he would be a starter. They signed him a month ago to a reported four-year, $12.39 million contract, including a $7.1 million signing bonus.

Some draft observers considered James a steal for the Chargers at No. 17, as many mock drafts had the Florida State product possibly going in the top 10.

Baltimore Ravens assistant general manager Eric DeCosta said after the draft that the Ravens would have selected James had they not traded out of the No. 16 spot.