Houston Texans' Andre Hal on lymphoma: 'I know how to beat it'

Houston Texans safety Andre Hal is taking an aggressive attitude as he attempts to combat Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"I know how to beat it, and I'm definitely going to beat it," Hal said, via the Houston Chronicle. "I've got so much support from Houston to Port Allen to Baton Rouge, it feels great to have all these people come and help me out.

"When you get sick or you get a cold, you've got to keep on grinding. You've got to grow through it. Nothing lasts forever. Everything is temporary. This is temporary for me."

Hodgkin's lymphoma is a cancer that develops from cells in the lymphatic system called lymphocytes, a type of white blood cell that helps the body fight infections.

Hal, who was diagnosed with the disease in June, made it a point to be in attendance at his fourth annual football camp for kids in Port Allen, La. He said he "wanted to show the kids nothing can stop you when your mind is right."

The 26-year-old Hal was re-signed to a three-year, $15 million contract last year. He has recorded 172 total tackles and nine interceptions since being selected by the Texans in the seventh round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

Drafted as a cornerback, Hal was switched to strong safety three years ago and became the starter.