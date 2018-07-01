Emmanuel Sanders: Something to prove to Denver Broncos or 'some other team'

Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders plans to show his worth to the Denver Broncos as well as any other team interested in him.

Sanders has no more guaranteed money on his contract that runs through the 2019 season. With his name included in reported trade conversation this offseason, the 31-year-old Sanders told The Athletic that he is going to give it his all in 2018.

"I always play like that, like it's always year-to-year," Sanders said. "I got something to prove this year and if I don't prove it to the Broncos, then I'll be proving it to some other team.

"But at the end of the day, God willing, I stay healthy, I'll be in the NFL next year as well. That's the goal. I don't worry about what team. I'm working for the Denver Broncos this year and I'm going to do my best to try to bring a Super Bowl to this city."

Sanders, who had more than 1,000 receiving yards for three consecutive seasons through 2016, slipped to 47 receptions for 555 yards and two touchdowns in 2017.

He has recorded 464 catches for 6,156 yards and 33 scores in 115 career contests since being selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft.