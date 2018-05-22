New York Giants sign free-agent WR Russell Shepard

The New York Giants signed free-agent wide receiver Russell Shepard to a contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that it's a one-year contract worth $1.3 million. The deal, per Rapoport, can be worth as much as $2 million with incentives.

Shepard, who was released by the Carolina Panthers last week, had 17 receptions for 202 yards and one touchdown in 15 games last season after signing a three-year, $10 million deal. He had 47 catches for 634 yards and four scores in 72 career contests with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Panthers.

The 28-year-old joins former LSU teammate Odell Beckham Jr. with the Giants, who waived cornerback Tim Scott to make room for Shepard on the 90-man roster.