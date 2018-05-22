Home / Sports News / NFL

New York Giants sign free-agent WR Russell Shepard

By The Sports Xchange  |  May 22, 2018 at 7:20 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

The New York Giants signed free-agent wide receiver Russell Shepard to a contract, the team announced Tuesday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that it's a one-year contract worth $1.3 million. The deal, per Rapoport, can be worth as much as $2 million with incentives.

Shepard, who was released by the Carolina Panthers last week, had 17 receptions for 202 yards and one touchdown in 15 games last season after signing a three-year, $10 million deal. He had 47 catches for 634 yards and four scores in 72 career contests with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Panthers.

The 28-year-old joins former LSU teammate Odell Beckham Jr. with the Giants, who waived cornerback Tim Scott to make room for Shepard on the 90-man roster.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Browns QB Baker Mayfield fires back at Cardinals' Josh Rosen Browns QB Baker Mayfield fires back at Cardinals' Josh Rosen
Serena Williams drug tested twice weekly while ranked No. 454 Serena Williams drug tested twice weekly while ranked No. 454
Marco Rubio doesn't understand why Colin Kaepernick isn't signed Marco Rubio doesn't understand why Colin Kaepernick isn't signed
Kevin Love, LeBron James show off incredibly athletic outlet pass Kevin Love, LeBron James show off incredibly athletic outlet pass
Dodgers' Rich Hill is urinating on his hand to heal blisters -- again Dodgers' Rich Hill is urinating on his hand to heal blisters -- again
Photos