LB Shaquem Griffin among four rookies signed by Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks signed four players Thursday, including inspirational fifth-round draft pick Shaquem Griffin, the team announced.

Griffin, a star linebacker at Central Florida despite having his left hand amputated as a child, joins his twin brother, Shaquill, on Seattle's roster. Shaquill Griffin was a third-round pick of the Seahawks a year ago.

Seattle also signed cornerback Tre Flowers, another fifth-round pick in this year's NFL Draft, and a pair of free agents in linebacker Dadi Nicolas and wide receiver/kick returner Keenan Reynolds.

The 6-foot, 227-pound Griffin was named the American Athletic Conference's Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. He notched 18.5 sacks in his final two seasons at Central Florida.

Griffin's speed is an asset within the Seahawks' defensive scheme. The 6-foot, 227-pound Griffin recorded a 4.38 time in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Flowers played safety at Oklahoma State but is expected to switch to cornerback for Seattle. Third-round selection Rasheem Green is the lone unsigned draft pick of the Seahawks.

Nicolas was sidelined last season due to a knee injury. He appeared in 11 games with the Kansas City Chiefs as a rookie in 2016, playing primarily on special teams.

Reynolds, a former quarterback at Navy, has spent time on the practice squads of the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Redskins. He was a sixth-round pick of the Ravens in 2016.