Marshall reportedly will visit Seahawks

Free-agent wide receiver Brandon Marshall is expected to visit with the Seattle Seahawks, multiple media outlets reported on Wednesday.

The visit is Marshall's first since being released with a failed physical designation by the New York Giants last month. That designation resulted from an ankle injury that ended Marshall's 2017 season.

Marshall, 34, signed a two-year contract with the Giants last season and played only five games before being placed on injured reserve. He had only 18 catches for 154 yards and no touchdowns in that stretch.

The Seahawks' passing game took a hit when tight end Jimmy Graham and wide receiver Paul Richardson departed in free agency this offseason.

The 6-foot-7 Graham, who joined the Green Bay Packers, hauled in 10 touchdown passes in 2017 while Richardson set career highs in receptions (44), receiving yards (703) and touchdowns (six) last season before heading to the Washington Redskins.

The Seahawks' wide receiver depth chart includes Doug Baldwin, Tyler Lockett, Jaron Brown, Marcus Johnson, Amara Darboh and Tanner McEvoy.

Marshall's production began to decline in 2016, when he had 59 catches for 788 yards with the New York Jets.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection, Marshall has had more than 100 receptions six times in his career and more than 1,000 receiving yards eight times, including 1,502 in 2015 with the Jets.

Marshall has 959 receptions for 12,215 yards and 82 touchdowns in 172 career contests for the Denver Broncos, Miami Dolphins, Chicago Bears, Jets and Giants.