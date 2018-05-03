NFL to look into Russ Brandon's departure from Buffalo Bills, Sabres

The NFL is planning to look into the circumstances that led the Buffalo Bills to part ways with managing partner and president Russ Brandon, the Buffalo News reported Thursday.

The league has not decided whether it will investigate the situation.

"We will discuss the matter with the club and make a decision in the next few days about what, if any, further steps we will take," an NFL spokesman told the Buffalo News.

Brandon resigned as the Bills and Buffalo Sabres president on Tuesday.

Brandon's departure came after an internal investigation of Brandon's workplace behavior and allegations of inappropriate relationships with female employees, Tim Graham of the Buffalo News reported.