Tampa Bay Buccaneers investigating threatening tweets aimed at GM Jason Licht

Team security officials for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are investigating an online threat made against general manager Jason Licht, multiple media outlets reported on Monday.

A fan with the Twitter alias "@LuvDemNoles22" posted a series of tweets on Friday regarding the Buccaneers' decisions at the 2018 NFL Draft, including a GIF from a murder scene in the movie "King of New York," and the words, "When I see Jason Licht the next time I roll through Tampa."

The fan later identified himself as Mike Rogers, 38, of Houston. Rogers has since deleted the tweet and said he was just venting his frustration over the team's decision-making in the draft.

"Yes, that was a total exaggeration," Rogers told the Tampa Bay Times. "Just caught up in the moment. It was just a tasteless tweet. I'm not a psychopath."

Licht told the newspaper that he was aware of the tweet but did not want to comment.

The Buccaneers held the seventh overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft before opting to trade with the Buffalo Bills to descend to the No. 12 position. Tampa Bay ultimately selected Washington defensive tackle Vita Vea.

"I wanted [Notre Dame offensive lineman Quenton] Nelson really bad, but then he went off right before us," Rogers said, referring to the Indianapolis Colts' pick at No. 6.

"Then we traded back. [Florida State safety Derwin] James was still there and a huge position of need. I mean we have [Chris] Conte back, and he's a huge liability in my opinion. I also think James not working out for teams hurt his stock, but I don't blame him. They have tape and combine to go off of."

Vea's rare combination of size and quick feet will provide the Bucs with an enormous nose tackle who can provide push up the middle and take some heat off Gerald McCoy.

After watching the Bucs finish last in the league in total defense last season, allowing 378.1 yards per game, Licht had seen enough. Tampa Bay's defense was also last in third-down percentage at 48 percent, and opposing quarterbacks had a 94.6 passer efficiency rating against it.