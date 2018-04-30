Quincy Enunwa: Jets 'capable' of dethroning 'vulnerable' Patriots

New York Jets wide receiver Quincy Enunwa said the AFC East could be turning upside down.

Enunwa told CBS Sports Radio on Friday that he believed the New England Patriots were "vulnerable" to being dethroned atop the AFC East, a position the team has held in 15 of the last 17 seasons -- save for 2002 and 2008.

The 25-year-old Enunwa later admitted the remarks were as part of an answer to a question in which show hosts Brandon Tierney and Tiki Barber asked if the Patriots were a vulnerable club in light of offseason roster changes and drama involving coach Bill Belichick, quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski.

"Obviously, I just wanted to agree," Enunwa said the following day on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I think they may be. But I also think that we're capable of finally dethroning them. I think that we've always been. It's just about getting over that hump of finishing games.

"Not to add more bulletin board material for them, but I think for us, we're hyper-confident and believe that we can do that."

The Jets, whose last AFC East title came in 2002, have posted consecutive 5-11 seasons in the last two years and have lost 12 of their last 14 encounters versus the Patriots.

New York has reason for optimism with its selection of USC quarterback Sam Darnold with the third overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

"I watched a little bit of Sam and in his bowl game two years ago and thought he did really well," Enunwa said. "I don't know too much about his game off of that, but I think he's pretty talented. I'm excited to play with him and help out getting him acclimated to the team and league.

"I think it's my job to make sure I'm making the plays I need to make and going where I need to be because it's important for him to have confidence that his WRs are going to be where he needs them to be at. From there, we can do whatever we need to do to be great."

As for Enunwa, he has been medically cleared after neck surgery sidelined him for the entire 2017 campaign.

Enunwa enjoyed a career season in 2016, recording 58 receptions for 857 yards and four touchdowns. He has 80 catches for 1,172 yards and four touchdowns in 29 career games since being New York's sixth-round pick in 2014 out of Nebraska.

Enunwa is part of a crowded wide receiver corps that includes Robby Anderson, Jermaine Kearse, Terrelle Pryor, ArDarius Stewart, Devin Smith and Chad Hansen.