Minnesota Vikings re-sign CB Terence Newman

April 30 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings have re-signed veteran cornerback Terence Newman.

Minnesota announced the roster move on Monday. Newman, 39, is entering his 16th NFL season. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2003 NFL Draft played the first nine years of his career for the Dallas Cowboys, before signing with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012. He joined the Vikings in 2015.

Last season, Newman totaled 35 tackles and had five passes defensed and an interception in 16 games. He started seven games in 2017 for the Vikings.

The two-time Pro Bowl selection is the oldest active defensive player in the league. He has 879 tackles, 186 passes defensed, 42 interceptions, three touchdown returns from interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries, eight forced fumbles, two sacks and a fumble recovery for a score in 221 career appearances. Newman has 205 career starts.

Newman's signing comes just days after the Vikings selected former Central Florida cornerback Mike Hughes in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. The Vikings also exercised the fifth-year option on cornerback Trae Waynes on Monday.

Vikings players returned for team activities on April 16. The team begins organized team activities on May 21.