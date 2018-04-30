Home / Sports News / NFL

Minnesota Vikings pick up fifth-year option on CB Trae Waynes

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 30, 2018 at 1:15 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The Minnesota Vikings exercised the fifth-year option on cornerback Trae Waynes, the team announced Monday.

Waynes will receive $9.069 million for the 2019 season, per the St. Paul Pioneer-Press.

The 25-year-old recorded a career-high 65 tackles, two interceptions and one sack while playing in all 16 games last season. He also had a personal best with four passes defensed in a victory over the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 29 in London.

Waynes has 145 tackles and five interceptions in 46 career games since being selected by the Vikings with the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Michigan State.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Capitals cruise past Penguins, tie Stanley Cup playoff series Capitals cruise past Penguins, tie Stanley Cup playoff series
Giants' Pablo Sandoval perfect in ninth inning mound showing Giants' Pablo Sandoval perfect in ninth inning mound showing
2018 NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers aid Aaron Rodgers with big receivers 2018 NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers aid Aaron Rodgers with big receivers
Stanley Cup Playoffs: Nashville Predators tie series with Winnipeg Jets Stanley Cup Playoffs: Nashville Predators tie series with Winnipeg Jets
Titans lineman chugs beer out of dead catfish during Preds game Titans lineman chugs beer out of dead catfish during Preds game
Photos