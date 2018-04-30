Minnesota Vikings pick up fifth-year option on CB Trae Waynes

The Minnesota Vikings exercised the fifth-year option on cornerback Trae Waynes, the team announced Monday.

Waynes will receive $9.069 million for the 2019 season, per the St. Paul Pioneer-Press.

The 25-year-old recorded a career-high 65 tackles, two interceptions and one sack while playing in all 16 games last season. He also had a personal best with four passes defensed in a victory over the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 29 in London.

Waynes has 145 tackles and five interceptions in 46 career games since being selected by the Vikings with the 11th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Michigan State.