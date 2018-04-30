Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly release punter Brad Nortman

The Jacksonville Jaguars released Brad Nortman on the heels of drafting fellow punter Logan Cooke, multiple outlets reported on Monday.

The Jaguars on Saturday used a seventh-round pick on Cooke, who averaged 42.7 yards per kick in 2017 to wrap up a three-year career for Mississippi State.

Nortman averaged 45.3 yards per punt over the last two seasons after signing a four-year contract with the Jaguars in 2016. The 28-year-old put a career-high 29 punts inside the 20-yard line last season.

The reported move will clear over $2.1 million in salary cap space.

Nortman spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers after being selected by the club with a sixth-round pick in 2012.