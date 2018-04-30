Home / Sports News / NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars reportedly release punter Brad Nortman

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 30, 2018 at 1:26 PM
The Jacksonville Jaguars released Brad Nortman on the heels of drafting fellow punter Logan Cooke, multiple outlets reported on Monday.

The Jaguars on Saturday used a seventh-round pick on Cooke, who averaged 42.7 yards per kick in 2017 to wrap up a three-year career for Mississippi State.

Nortman averaged 45.3 yards per punt over the last two seasons after signing a four-year contract with the Jaguars in 2016. The 28-year-old put a career-high 29 punts inside the 20-yard line last season.

The reported move will clear over $2.1 million in salary cap space.

Nortman spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers after being selected by the club with a sixth-round pick in 2012.

