Houston Texans agree to terms with RB Alfred Blue

The Texans agreed to terms on a one-year contract with unrestricted free-agent running back Alfred Blue, the Houston Chronicle reported on Monday.

Blue's cause to return to the Texans may have been aided by the fact that the team did not select a running back during the 2018 NFL Draft.

The 27-year-old Blue recorded career lows in carries (71), rushing yards (262) and games played (11) last season. Blue, who also mustered just one touchdown for the second straight season, is expected to vie for carries with starter Lamar Miller and backup D'Onta Foreman.

Blue, who is listed at 6-foot-2 and 225 pounds, has 523 carries for 1,908 yards and six scores in 57 career games since being selected by Houston in the sixth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.