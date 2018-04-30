Dallas Cowboys TE Jason Witten mulling career options

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten reportedly is exploring his options.

Witten is said to be contemplating his playing career while also mulling a broadcast future in television. He reportedly was weighing an offer to join ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast team while another network has made an "interesting" last-minute proposal, ESPN announced, without divulging the other network.

The soon-to-be 36-year-old expects to make a decision by Wednesday, ESPN reported.

If Witten does join the broadcast booth, he will follow in the footsteps of his former quarterback Tony Romo, who is an analyst for CBS.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett reportedly is actively attempting to persuade Witten to play in 2018, ESPN reported.

Witten is the franchise leader in games played (239), receptions (1,152) and receiving yards (12,448). He is third in receiving touchdowns (68) and tied with Hall of Famer Bob Lilly for the franchise mark with 11 Pro Bowl selections.

Witten's receptions rank fourth in NFL history behind Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice (1,549), tight end Tony Gonzalez (1,325) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (1,234).

In addition, Witten is second behind Gonzalez in career receiving yards and Pro Bowl appearances by a tight end.

Witten's 68 career receiving touchdowns rank third in Dallas history and fifth among tight ends in NFL history.

Witten, who was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2007 and 2010, joined the Cowboys as a third-round draft pick out of Tennessee in 2003.