Cleveland Browns sign QB Joel Stave, waive three others

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 30, 2018 at 11:20 AM
The Cleveland Browns have added another quarterback in addition to Baker Mayfield.

The Browns signed quarterback Joel Stave to a contract on Monday and waived wide receivers Matt Hazel and Kasen Williams, as well as defensive back Kai Nacua.

Stave joins a quarterback group that consists of Mayfield, Tyrod Taylor and Drew Stanton. Stave has spent time on the practice squads of the Minnesota Vikings (2016), Seattle Seahawks (2016), Kansas City Chiefs (2016), Washington Redskins (2017) and New York Jets (2017).

He posted a 31-10 mark as a starter at Wisconsin to finish as the school's all-time winningest quarterback. The 6-foot-5, 236-pound Stave ranked second in Badgers history in passing yards (7,635) and touchdowns (48).

The Browns selected two wide receivers and two defensive backs during the 2018 NFL Draft, which could lend itself in the reasoning to release Hazel, Williams and Nacua.

