Cleveland Browns DC: Denzel Ward fills need for press cover CB

The Cleveland Browns raised a few eyebrows with their first-round picks in the 2018 NFL Draft.

In addition to announcing reigning Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield out of Oklahoma with the top overall selection, the Browns passed over North Carolina State pass rusher Bradley Chubb in favor of Ohio State cornerback Denzel Ward with the fourth pick.

So why did the Browns eschew pairing Chubb with former top overall pick Myles Garrett to make a promising young tandem?

"The reason is our need for a press cover cornerback," Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams said to The MMQB's Peter King. "Denzel probably plays that position as well as anyone I've seen in college football in some time. We probably play the most press of any team in the league."

Ward fills an immediate need for a team that surrendered 28 touchdown passes and finished 31st in points allowed last season.

The 5-foot-11, 183-pound Ward projects as an immediate starter on the left side for the Browns. Ward, who has the speed to stay with the top receivers in the NFL, intercepted two passes in each of the last two seasons at Ohio State.

"There's another reason. I've got a video of 28 snaps of Myles Garrett pass-rushes last year where he gets within two steps or less of the quarterback when the ball comes out," Williams said. "Basically, we aren't covering long enough to let him get to the quarterback. Myles and others -- especially [defensive end] Emmanuel Ogbah -- will get more chances because of Denzel."

Ogbah, a second-round pick in 2016, had 29 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles last season.

"Ogbah's a rising star in this league," Williams said. "He's got a chance to be Chubb."