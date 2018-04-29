Woodson to Oakland Raiders' McKenzie: Your son can't wear Chiefs helmet

Former Oakland Raiders cornerback Charles Woodson wasn't too pleased when the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs selected defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie in the 2018 NFL Draft.

So much so, in fact, that Woodson got in touch with Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie and sent along a request for his 21-year-old son.

"I got a text from Charles Woodson, who told me, 'Your son has to retire. There's no way he can put that red helmet on his head,'" Reggie McKenzie said. "Part of me felt that way, but in all seriousness it's a good opportunity for him and I was hoping that he would land at a spot that will kind of grow him to that position. He can play D-tackle, but I think he could be special on the offensive line. That's where we were going to play him."

Kahlil McKenzie, who was selected out of Tennessee by the Chiefs in the sixth round, was quick to embrace the division rivalry. The 6-foot-3, 314-pounder told his father -- through ESPN -- that "I can't wait to whip up on you twice this year, and the next year and the next year after that.

"We're a competitive family [by] nature. We compete in everything we do. This just adds one more ripple into that. We're all excited for it. I'm excited to get to Kansas City and just help the Chiefs ... whoop up on the Raiders [and] whoop up on the rest of the NFL."

The Raiders sent out the following tweet after the younger McKenzie was drafted.

"Well, this is awkward..." it read.

The Chiefs plan to shuffle McKenzie to offensive guard, with the latter reportedly eager to make the switch.

"I did those drills and they felt really good," McKenzie said. "Just being able to go through them and one, just feeling like they just came naturally and then knowing that how I play the game, a lot of those things could translate into being a very good offensive lineman."

Chiefs area scout Pat Sperduto said he believed from the moment he first saw McKenzie play that he could make the move with ease.

"He plays with such a strong base, his hands are always tight inside, his heads always up," Sperduto said. "All the things and all the traits that you look at with him, you could see that this kid might have a shot as a really good offensive guard."