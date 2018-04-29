Ozzie Newsome 'emotional' after last draft with Baltimore Ravens

Ozzie Newsome admitted to being a bit choked up after a brief discussion with the Baltimore Ravens' last pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Ferris State defensive end Zach Sieler, who was selected 238th overall, was also the 193rd and last pick to be made by Newsome.

"It was emotional," Newsome said, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley. "The kid told me that he was going to make me proud."

Newsome told Sieler of the importance of his selection.

"We're in the seventh round, and you are a Raven," Newsome told Sieler. "And you know what else? I've been doing this for 22 years, you're my last pick ... you going to make me proud? All right, that's all I need to hear."

Newsome had been the Ravens' general manager since the team relocated to Baltimore from Cleveland in 1996. He will move to a scouting and consulting role while new general manager Eric DeCosta will take over draft responsibilities.

The 62-year-old Newsome was an executive with the Cleveland Browns before he became the Ravens' vice president of player personnel in 1996. He was named Baltimore's general manager in 2002, becoming the league's first minority general manager.

Newsome was the mastermind of several successful drafts, which included Jonathan Ogden, Ray Lewis, Ed Reed and Terrell Suggs, and the architect of Ravens teams that won the Super Bowl following the 2000 and 2012 seasons.

Newsome played 13 seasons for the Browns as a tight end and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1999.