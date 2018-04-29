Mets' Yoenis Cespedes homers directly into bullpen garbage can

April 29 (UPI) -- New York Mets slugger Yoenis Cespedes smacked a 418-foot home run directly into the bullpen garbage can in a loss to the San Diego Padres.

He pulled off the feat in the sixth inning of the 12-2 loss on Saturday at Petco Park in San Diego, Calif. Cespedes was facing left-handed starter Joey Lucchesi with the Mets trailing 12-0.

The Mets star took a 2-0 lead in the count, before fouling off an 88.4-mph sinker. He turned on Lucchesi's fourth offering -- an 88.5-mph sinker -- and sent it on a high drive to left center field.

The ball carried over the outfield fence and went directly into the small opening on a garbage can just to the right of Padres pitchers lounging in the bullpen. Cespedes' shot left the ball park at 108.7-mph on a 30-degree launch angle, according to Statcast.

Cespedes brought in Asdrubal Cabrera on the deep shot. He went 1-for-3, with two RBIs and two strikeouts in the loss. The Mets outfielder is now hitting .218 on the season with six home runs and 25 RBIs. He also leads the National League with 43 strikeouts.

Lucchesi allowed four hits and two runs, while throwing six strikeouts in 5.2 innings to earn his third win of the season. Jason Vargas took the loss on the mound for the Mets.

The Mets and Padres play the final game of their three-game showdown at 4:10 p.m. Sunday in San Diego.