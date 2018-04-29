Los Angeles Chargers sign QB Nic Shimonek to free agent deal

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with undrafted free agent quarterback Nic Shimonek, the team announced.

Shimonek completed 296 of 434 passes for 3,547 yards with 30 touchdowns and eight interceptions during his lone season as a starter at Texas Tech. Shimonek took over at quarterback for the Red Raiders after the Kansas City Chiefs selected Patrick Mahomes in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound Shimonek will see a familiar face in wide receiver Dylan Cantrell, who was selected by the Chargers in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Philip Rivers is Los Angeles' unquestioned starter while Geno Smith and Cardale Jones are options as his backup.