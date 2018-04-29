Buffalo Bills GM on WR Dez Bryant: 'I don't know where that would go'

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane didn't seem too enthralled when asked about the potential of adding free-agent wide receiver Dez Bryant.

"We'll look at everything," Beane said. "We have looked at Dez on tape, but I wouldn't take it any further and I don't know where that would go.

"We're looking to get better at all positions and receiver is one, so if we thought that was the right fit for us we would potentially pursue it."

The Bills' wide receiving corps features Kelvin Benjamin, Zay Jones and Jeremy Kerley, who rejoined the AFC East after two different stints with the New York Jets.

Buffalo also selected Clemson wideout Ray-Ray McCloud in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and North Carolina wide receiver Austin Proehl in the seventh. The latter is the son of former NFL wide receiver Ricky Proehl.

Bryant remains a man without a team after being released by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this month.

The 29-year-old Bryant had a team-leading 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns with the Cowboys in 2017. He has gone a career-worst 23 regular-season games without a 100-yard performance.

Since signing a five-year, $70 million contract in 2015, Bryant has failed to record a 1,000-yard season or reel in more than eight touchdown receptions in a season.

Bryant was a touchdown machine in the first half of his career with the Cowboys, hauling in 41 scoring passes in a three-season span, capped by a career-high 16 in 2014. He was named a First-Team All-Pro selection that year.

During that spectacular run from 2012-14, Bryant also averaged 91 receptions and put up at least 1,233 receiving yards in each of those seasons.