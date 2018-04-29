2018 NFL Draft: Green Bay Packers aid Aaron Rodgers with big receivers

The Green Bay Packers added some big targets for quarterback Aaron Rodgers to throw to as they drafted three wide receivers in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Green Bay used fourth, fifth and sixth-round selections on wide receivers, with Missouri's J'Mon Moore being the shortest one at 6-foot-3. After taking Moore in the fourth round, the Packers took South Florida's Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the fifth round and Notre Dame's Equanimeous St. Brown in the sixth.

"I think you're always looking for bigger targets," Packers coach Mike McCarthy told the team's website. "It makes sense, doesn't it? Bigger catching radius, completion percentage. I think any quarterback would prefer to throw to a bigger target."

The Packers have some shoes to fill after parting with Jordy Nelson in March but still have Davante Adams and Randall Cobb on the roster.