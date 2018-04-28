WR Anthony Miller 'blessed' to be drafted by Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears on Friday drafted Memphis wide receiver Anthony Miller with the 51st overall pick. Here is what he had to say to the media when asked how much he knew about the Bears and young quarterback Mitchell Trubisky:

"I honestly didn't know that (the Bears) were going to draft me. But I'm blessed that they did, because I was waiting on somebody to call and I'm glad they did. As far as Mitch Trubisky goes, I know that he was a great quarterback as far as college goes and I know that he has a lot of potential in this league. I can't wait to partner up with him and just make a whole lot of plays. I'm ready."

He also was asked about being a walk-on at Memphis.

"It's done a lot for me as a football player. It's just helped me to work hard for everything that I get, nothing was given to me. So, you know, I've got to work for it. And that's what I had to do at Memphis. I started off on the scout team at Memphis and no one knew me up to this point. My phone's blowing up, freezing up - and it's just good to see how things can change in a matter of years."

The past two years with the Tigers, he averaged 1,448 yards and 16 touchdowns. He was asked to describe his game.

"I'm more than a receiver. But I have all the capabilities of a receiver. I can run, catch the ball. ... I would call it a 10 out of 10. I have great hands and I'm also physical, which a lot of people don't know about me. My passion for the game I think is just unmatched, especially at the position I play."

The Bears traded a second-round pick next year to move up four spots to grab Miller. He was grateful the Bears made the move.

"It means a lot. It shows that they really wanted me. They believed in me and I'm going to prove everybody who passed me up wrong. The Bears are going to get all I got. They're going to get the Memphis grind. I don't think they've seen that yet. But I'm going to introduce them to it."