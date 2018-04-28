Redskins make WR Quinn Mr. Irrelevant

With the 256th and last pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, the Washington Redskins selected Southern Methodist wide receiver Trey Quinn.

Quinn will be forever known as Mr. Irrelevant, the name given to the last player selected each year in the draft.

In addition to a chance to compete for a job with an NFL team, Mr. Irrelevant receives a trip to Disneyland, a Rolex watch, and a trophy named the Lowsman, which is the opposite of the Heisman Trophy that goes annually to the nation's top player.

The Redskins last had the final pick of the draft in 1992.

Quinn started his college career at LSU and left after two years for SMU. After a redshirt year in 2016, he led FBS with 114 catches in 2017 and had 13 touchdowns for the Mustangs.

"Trey Quinn is a very exciting prospect," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. "He caught a lot of balls, did some punt returns. He's a great option route runner, great feel in the zones. Strong hands. Good physical blocker. Good after the catch."

Quinn will have a chance to add to the Redskins' receiver depth behind Josh Doctson, Jamison Crowder and Paul Richardson. Mr. Irrelevant also has experience as a kick returner.

As a youngster, Quinn had the distinction of pitching a no-hitter in the opening round of the 2008 Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa.