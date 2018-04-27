San Francisco 49ers S Jaquiski Tartt signs two-year extension

Safety Jaquiski Tartt signed a two-year contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced on Friday.

Selected by the 49ers in the second round (46th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-1, 221-pound Tartt has appeared in 39 games (23 starts) and amassed 181 tackles, nine passes defensed, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

In 2017, he started in a career-high nine games and registered 54 tackles, three passes defensed, one interception and 0.5 sacks.

"Since we arrived last year, Jaquiski has impressed us with his play, his work ethic and the kind of teammate he is," 49ers general manager John Lynch said. "We believe he's a natural fit in our defensive system, and his abilities will allow him to flourish.

"It is always exciting when we are able to extend our own young players like Jaquiski who are dedicated to their craft, this team and our community."

Tartt, a 26-year-old native of Mobile, Ala., attended Samford University, where he was a three-time All-Southern Conference selection, appearing in 44 games and registering 277 tackles, six interceptions, 20 passes defensed and 6.5 tackles for losses in his career.