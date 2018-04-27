Quarterback Jay Cutler expected to retire again

Quarterback Jay Cutler will announce his retirement for the second straight year, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

The 34-year-old Cutler "retired" last year to become a television analyst for FOX Sports, but changed his mind last summer by signing a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins when starter Ryan Tannehill was injured.

Rapoport indicated that Cutler might rejoin FOX.

Cutler was not expected to return to Miami after passing for 19 touchdowns with 14 interceptions and posting a 6-8 record in games he started for the Dolphins last season.

Selected with the 11th pick of the first round in the 2006 NFL Draft out of Vanderbilt by the Denver Broncos, Cutler played three seasons for the Broncos before being traded to the Chicago Bears, for whom he played eight seasons.

Cutler has played 153 NFL games in his career, all as a starter, and compiled a 74-79 record. He completed 3,048 of 4,920 pass attempts for 35,133 yards and 227 touchdowns, with 160 interceptions.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2008, Cutler holds 14 Bears franchise records.