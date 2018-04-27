Arizona Cardinals stick with tackle D.J. Humphries, pick up option

The Arizona Cardinals picked up the fifth-year option of tackle D.J. Humphries, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

Humphries, selected by the Cardinals with the 24th overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, has been disappointing thus far in his career, but the move gives him two more seasons to fulfill his considerable potential in Arizona.

After being inactive for all 16 games as a rookie and constantly finding himself in former Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians' doghouse, Humphries showed more in his second and third seasons.

Humphries started a total of 18 games at right and left tackle the last two seasons, although his progress was slowed by a concussion and knee problems.

With the fifth-year option guaranteed for injury alone, the Cardinals have more hope for Humphries to become the player they believe he can be.