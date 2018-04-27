Home / Sports News / NFL

Arizona Cardinals stick with tackle D.J. Humphries, pick up option

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 27, 2018 at 8:04 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The Arizona Cardinals picked up the fifth-year option of tackle D.J. Humphries, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

Humphries, selected by the Cardinals with the 24th overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft, has been disappointing thus far in his career, but the move gives him two more seasons to fulfill his considerable potential in Arizona.

After being inactive for all 16 games as a rookie and constantly finding himself in former Cardinals head coach Bruce Arians' doghouse, Humphries showed more in his second and third seasons.

Humphries started a total of 18 games at right and left tackle the last two seasons, although his progress was slowed by a concussion and knee problems.

With the fifth-year option guaranteed for injury alone, the Cardinals have more hope for Humphries to become the player they believe he can be.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Ravens draft Lamar Jackson; QB immediately says he'll win Super Bowl Ravens draft Lamar Jackson; QB immediately says he'll win Super Bowl
NHL playoffs: Golden Knights dominate Sharks, remain undefeated in postseason NHL playoffs: Golden Knights dominate Sharks, remain undefeated in postseason
No trade needed for Broncos to bag Chubb No trade needed for Broncos to bag Chubb
Penguins score three goals in 4:49, beat Capitals in Game 1 Penguins score three goals in 4:49, beat Capitals in Game 1
Dolphins considered trading up for QB in 2018 NFL Draft, 'believe' in QB Tannehill Dolphins considered trading up for QB in 2018 NFL Draft, 'believe' in QB Tannehill
Photos