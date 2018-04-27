Angry Josh Rosen has plenty of admirers

Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen made history on Thursday night as a quartet of quarterbacks for the first time were drafted in the top 10 picks of the draft.

One of those signal-callers didn't try to hide his disappointment of having to wait to hear his name called.

Josh Rosen, drafted by the Arizona Cardinals with the 10th pick, told Westwood One radio that he was "pissed off" about being the fourth quarterback taken.

"There were nine mistakes ahead of me," Rosen told reporters.

It didn't matter to Rosen that the Cardinals traded up five spots to get their man.

"I just want to put some pads on, get to work," Rosen told the Los Angeles Times.

While Rosen might not have been too happy, the Cardinals were ecstatic. And why not?

National pundits praised the pick and had plenty of good things to say about the former UCLA Bruins' three-year starter. In fact, former Super Bowl quarterback Trent Dilfer gave the Cards, the highest possible draft grade by saying, "Arizona won the draft."

"At No. 10 you got a franchise guy that can carry the weight of a city, a franchise. He'll do everything that's asked of him and more and he's got so much hunger and a burning desire in him. I think you're looking at really kinda the next Aaron Rodgers-type player in the NFL. He's that kind of talent."

Stanford head coach David Shaw said Rosen reminds him of another former Cardinal quarterback.

"This is the most natural passer to come out since Andrew Luck. He makes the wild throws effortlessly. He has got to learn how to get the ball out of his hands a little bit quicker, know when the play is over, throw the ball away, but I'll tell you now, when it comes to standing in one place and throwing the ball directly to a receiver, this is the best guy to come out (of the draft) since Andrew Luck."

And FOX NFL analyst Troy Aikman, who knows a little about playing the position, praised Rosen's intelligence.

"The first thing you hear when you talk about Josh Rosen is his intelligence, and I am not so sure why that's a surprise. I mean, the kid is from UCLA for crying out loud. Of course he's smart, but he has the highest football IQ of any of these quarterbacks going in this first round."