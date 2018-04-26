Report: Saints trying to move up in draft

The New Orleans Saints currently own the 27th overall pick in the NFL Draft, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Saints have made a number of calls in a bid to move up in the draft.

The Saints may be preparing in the event that a quarterback they like falls in the draft, particularly since reports on where the top five quarterback prospects will be drafted seems to change daily.

If that situation arises, the Saints may be in position to make a trade during the draft, which begins in a few hours.

The Saints may be considering acquiring a young quarterback to take over when 39-year-old Drew Brees retires.

NFLDraftScout.com senior analyst Rob Rang lists USC quarterback Sam Darnold first in his most recent Big Board. UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen is No. 2, and Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson and North Carolina State defensive end Bradley Chubb round out the top five.

Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen is ranked 10th by Rang, quarterback Baker Mayfield of Oklahoma is 13th and Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson is 23rd.

The most recent reports suggest the Cleveland Browns will select either Mayfield or Allen with the first overall pick, with most expecting the Browns to take Mayfield.

Allen's draft status is a bit uncertain after it was revealed on Thursday that he made some racially insensitive comments on Twitter while he was in high school.

Besides their first-round pick, the Saints own one third-round selection, one fourth-rounder, two fifth-rounders, two sixths and one seventh-round pick. They could also offer future draft picks.