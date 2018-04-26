Home / Sports News / NFL

Ravens officially sign WR Snead

April 26, 2018
The Baltimore Ravens officially announced Thursday that they signed restricted free agent wide receiver Willie Snead IV to a two-year contract.

The Ravens essentially acquired Snead on Monday when the New Orleans Saints opted against matching the Ravens' offer sheet to Snead.

Snead agreed to a two-year, $7 million offer sheet - with $3.4 million available in incentives -- with the Ravens earlier this month. The Saints had five days to match the tender before ultimately declining to do so.

The 25-year-old Snead saw his role diminish last season with the Saints, who recently signed fellow receiver Cameron Meredith to a similar two-year deal. They also re-signed veteran backup receiver Brandon Coleman last week.

Baltimore has already signed free-agent wide receivers Michael Crabtree and John Brown in the offseason, while releasing Jeremy Maclin and letting Mike Wallace walk via free agency.

Although the Ravens have been linked to recently released Dez Bryant, signing Snead likely ends their chances of pursuing the former Dallas Cowboys standout.

Snead was suspended for the first three games of the 2017 regular season for violating the league's personal conduct policy and never established a role in the offense, finishing with eight receptions for 92 yards.

He was a big contributor in each of his first two seasons in New Orleans, hauling in 69 receptions for 984 yards and three touchdowns in 2015 and following it up with 72 catches for 895 yards and four scores in 2016.

