Oakland Raiders reportedly waive DT Darius Latham

The Oakland Raiders waived defensive tackle Darius Latham, ESPN reported Thursday.

As a rookie in 2016, Latham played in 14 games, including two starts, and made 17 tackles and added one pass defensed.

He played in only three games in 2017, however, and made seven tackles.

Latham, 23, was suspended for four games last season for violating the league's substance abuse policy. He was reinstated Nov. 13, but the Raiders made him inactive for three games before waiving him.

Oakland later signed him to the practice squad, but have now waived him again.