Home / Sports News / NFL

Oakland Raiders reportedly waive DT Darius Latham

By The Sports Xchange  |  April 26, 2018 at 6:10 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

The Oakland Raiders waived defensive tackle Darius Latham, ESPN reported Thursday.

As a rookie in 2016, Latham played in 14 games, including two starts, and made 17 tackles and added one pass defensed.

He played in only three games in 2017, however, and made seven tackles.

Latham, 23, was suspended for four games last season for violating the league's substance abuse policy. He was reinstated Nov. 13, but the Raiders made him inactive for three games before waiving him.

Oakland later signed him to the practice squad, but have now waived him again.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Seattle Seahawks' Pete Carroll returns fire on Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett Seattle Seahawks' Pete Carroll returns fire on Richard Sherman, Michael Bennett
Google honors runner Fanny Blankers-Koen with new Doodle Google honors runner Fanny Blankers-Koen with new Doodle
Tigers' Leonys Martin gets hit in groin before belting homer Tigers' Leonys Martin gets hit in groin before belting homer
Yankees fan catches baseball in popcorn-filled glove Yankees fan catches baseball in popcorn-filled glove
Saquon Barkley becomes a dad two days before 2018 NFL Draft Saquon Barkley becomes a dad two days before 2018 NFL Draft