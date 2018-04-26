New York Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. participates in individual drills

New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. seems to be making progress in his recovery from an ankle injury that ended his 2017 season.

He is not taking part in team workouts yet, but he is participating in some individual drills.

Beckham was on the field in a helmet catching passes on Thursday, which was captured on film by Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

"It's terrific," Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said during his press conference after practice. "We all know what a great player he is. He is making progress to getting fully cleared. You can see he looks lively and is involved. He is taking all the mental reps that he can. It is great."

Shurmur said he did not know when Beckham might take the next step and return to a full practice.

The Giants start OTAs on May 21 and have another three-day minicamp in mid-June.

Beckham suffered a broken ankle in October. Without him, the Giants slumped to a 3-13 record, and the offense finished 31st in the NFL in scoring at 15.4 points per game.

Beckham has 313 catches for 4,424 yards with 38 touchdowns in four seasons with the Giants. He was named the 2014 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He is seeking a long-term contract that will make him one of the NFL's highest-paid players. He is set to be paid $8.46 million this season.